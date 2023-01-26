$5000 Splurge on 7-Year-Old Son From British Soccer Legend’s Wife Has Fans in Splits

It’s no secret that children love receiving presents on their birthday. But when you’re the son of a global soccer superstar, the bar is set pretty high in terms of what you can expect. Recently, Wayne Rooney, one of the biggest names in soccer, celebrated the birthday of his son Kit.

Rooney is no doubt one of the biggest names in soccer in the 21st generation. He has played a significant role in the success of Manchester United and becoming a key player for the England squad. Along with a beautiful soccer career, Rooney is also blessed with a lovely family, married to his wife Collen Rooney, a former TV presenter with four sons.

Recently their third-born son Kit turned 7 and his Birthday got celebrated in a Spectacular way. Rooney took to Instagram to wish his son Happy Birthday. However, Collen on the other hand took things to the next level to make the birthday extra special.

$5000 splurge by the Soccer legend’s wife

Kit’s mom, Coleen Rooney, decided to go all out for her son’s birthday by gifting him a stash of Prime drinks. The drink, created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, has become a viral sensation in recent times. And given the hydration drink’s Popularity it has become really tough to get your hands on.

The drink is especially popular among kids and teens, given the influence of two of the biggest names on Youtube, KSI and Logan Paul. And it looks like Kit is a big fan too, judging by the smile on his face in the photos that his mom shared on Instagram. Along with the drinks several other wrapped presents can.

Fans were quick to point out that Coleen must have splurged quite a bit of money on the gifts, given the current price of the Prime drink. Some might say that the gift was an irresponsible use of money. But it’s clear that Collen is willing to spare no expense when it comes to making her son’s birthday special.

All in all, it looks like it was a birthday that Kit will never forget. And we're sure he'll be enjoying his Prime drinks for many days to come.