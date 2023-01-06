50 New Mouthwatering Items Announced For EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Beginning Jan 13
January brings the new year and this means the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts presented by AT&T which kicks off on January 13 and runs through February 20, 2023. Disney has just announced 50 new food and drink items which will be available at this years event .
There will also be two new food booths in 2023 serving up Figment treats. There will be Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic and mouthwatering avant-garde menu items at Moderne, located near Test Track.
A full list of the 50 new mouthwatering items being offered at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts presented by AT&T can be found on The Disney Parks Blog. Here are just a few of our favorites:
- Tomato Soup with pimento cheese, bacon, and fried green tomato grilled cheese – Pop Eats (Near Port of Entry)
- Black Forest Cake: Chocolate Mousse with morello cherries and Chantilly cream – Pastoral Palate (Germany)
- Three-Meat Meatloaf with “Peas and Carrots”: Green pea pudding, carrot ketchup, shaved carrot salad, and snap peas – The Artist’s Table (The American Adventure)
- Figment Liege Waffle – Connections Café
- Mille-Feuille de Betteraves aux Herbes et Noix de Cajoux: Plant-based Napoleon with beets, cashew-herb filling, pepper-pine nut sauce, and balsamic vinegar caviar (✓ – Plant Based Item) – L’Art de la Cuisine Française (France)
- Flan de Coco: Coconut flan, guava sauce, and whipped cream (✓ – Gluten/Wheat Friendly Item) – El Artista Hambriento (Mexico)
- Rainbow Katsu Sando: Pork cutlet sandwich with tangy tonkatsu sauce and cabbage in rainbow sweet bread – Goshiki (Japan)
- Ravioli ai Funghi, Perle Tartufate: Wild Mushroom-stuffed Pasta with Truffle Butter and Truffle Pearls – L’Arte di Mangiare (Italy)
- Mocha Funnel Cake: Mini funnel cake with cappuccino ice cream topped with chocolate whipped cream and M&M’S chocolate candies – Funnel Cake
Let us know what you are most excited about sampling at this years EPCOT International Festival of the Arts presented by AT&T when it kicks off on January 13, by leaving us a comment below or on our Facebook page.