50-goal star ‘keen’ is moving to Goodison Park

Everton target Ben Brereton Diaz is ‘keen’ on making the switch from Blackburn Rovers to Goodison Park, journalist Simon Phillips has told GiveMeSport.

The Toffees are believed to be in the market for attacking reinforcements following their disappointing opening half of the campaign and could look to the in-demand 23-year-old.

Everton transfer news – Brereton Diaz

Back in August, The Sun Revealed that Sevilla, Leeds United, Bournemouth and Everton were all eager to snap Brereton Diaz up.

However, it was claimed that Blackburn’s £20 million valuation prevented the Chile international from making a move, although that price tag is likely to be greatly reduced now.

Brereton Diaz’s current contract at Ewood Park only has six months left to run, leaving the Championship outfit in a very difficult position around the negotiating table.

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has recently claimed that they will not accept an offer for their prized asset unless it matches their expectations, though.

“It’s about the opportunity and whether they come with a very high amount that we can’t say no to,” said Tomasson. “We don’t know, nobody knows. If it’s a low offer, we will say no immediately.”

What has Phillips said about Brereton Diaz?

Everton could face stiff competition for Brereton Diaz in January as CBS Reporter Ben Jacobs has previously informed GMS that Leeds are also contemplating a move this month.

Yet Phillips has disclosed in an interview with GMS that the South American star is eager to make the switch to the blue half of Merseyside.

They said: “Diaz is I don’t know as well. I heard that he was keen in the summer. He wanted to go to Everton, so I definitely think that’s one to watch in terms of their striker pursuit over the next few weeks.”

Do Everton need a new striker?

Everton are currently lingering in the Premier League relegation zone after bagging just 14 goals in their opening 18 top-flight fixtures, the third-lowest tally in the top-flight.

Star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and summer signing Neal Maupay have bagged just two strikes between them this season, highlighting their struggles in front of goal.





That has led to manager Frank Lampard recalling academy graduate Ellis Simms early from his loan spell at Sunderland after he found the back of the net on seven occasions in 17 Championship appearances.

Whether Brereton Diaz, who has 50 senior club goals to his name, is capable of firing Everton up the table is up for debate, but he could be a valuable addition to Lampard’s struggling side.

