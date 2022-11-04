50/50 Raffle Coming to DePaul Basketball Games

DePaul Athletics will provide fans with an opportunity to participate in a new fan experience – 50/50 Raffles – at all home basketball games during the 2022-23 season.

The 50/50 Raffles will add to the fan experience for Blue Demon events while directly benefiting DePaul student-athletes through the Championship Experience Fund. Contributions to the Championship Experience Fund help DePaul Athletics develop a students-first Championship experience that optimizes the ability for our student-athletes to work together towards common success and consistently win championships.

The Winner will receive half of the jackpot total from each game’s raffle sales, with the other half of proceeds supporting all DePaul student-athletes through the Championship Experience Fund.

Fans wishing to participate in the raffle can visit DePaulBlueDemons.com/raffle. Raffle sales will be conducted online starting at 10 am CT on the day of the game and in-person at the game until the end of halftime, participants must be in the state of Illinois and 18 or older to participate. Winning ticket numbers will be drawn during the second half of each DePaul men’s and women’s home basketball games. The full rules of play are available online. Raffle winners have 30 days to claim a winning prize.

2022-23 BASKETBALL TICKETS

Season, single-game and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball season at Wintrust Arena by calling 773-325-7526 or by visiting www.DePaulBlueDemons.com/tickets online.