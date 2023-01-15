5 young artists win America-Israel cultural foundation Awards

Five young Israeli artists were declared the winners of the recent American-Israel Cultural Foundation contest.

The five winners — cellist Assif Binness, singer Rona Shrira, pianist Tom Zalmanov, vocalist Tamara Navoth and trombonist Elai Grisaru Drori — were chosen from among 29 contestants between the ages of 21 and 33.

The foundation has been operating since 1939 to support arts and culture in the Jewish national home later known as Israel, and has recognized 18,000 artists since its inception.

The winning artists are considered Ambassadors for Israeli arts and culture, with the award helping set them forward on their professional paths.

Past winners include violinists Pinkhas Zukerman and Itzhak Perlman, choreographer Ohad Naharin, Singers Rita, Shlomi Shaban and Shuli Rand, and singer-songwriter Keren Peles.

Binness, Shrira and Zalmanov received $6,000 in Prize funds, while Grisaru Drori and Navoth were each awarded $7,500, for Performing an Israeli work.

Trombonist Elai Grisaru Drori and Winner of a 2022 America-Israel Cultural Foundation award, during his IDF marching band days (Courtesy IDF marching band)

The IDF marching band sent congratulations to its alumnus, trombonist Grisaru Drori, who performed with the marching band in 2019-2021 and won one of the first prizes.