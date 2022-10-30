5 wide receivers the Vikings should target in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings have to get Deeper at wide receiver before next season. Who are some of the prospects they could target in the 2023 NFL Draft?

As incredible as Justin Jefferson has been for the Minnesota Vikings, he needs some help in the passing game. Adam Thielen is nowhere near the player he used to be, and KJ Osborn, for whatever reason, has not taken that leap that many expected this season.

Jefferson alone has been able to win games, but that reliance on the young receiver has also put the Vikings in several tough situations this season. Philadelphia was able to completely shut down the offense, while Detroit did a similar job before Osborn finally broke through in the fourth quarter.

Kirk Cousins ​​has not looked as dominant as he has the past two seasons, but his secondary targets are not doing him any favors. If Cousins ​​is going to take off under Kevin O’Connell, he needs to have more weapons at his disposal.

Rookies are contributing at the NFL level early in their careers from recent drafts. So many young pass catchers have stepped in and dominated from the jump, which gives even more of an incentive to draft another receiver early in 2023.

The 2023 NFL Draft is not as loaded at wide receiver as the previous three drafts, but the Vikings can still find a handful of standouts throughout the first two days. Which prospects should they target to help Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins?