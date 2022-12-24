5 UFC Fighters who played soccer

The UFC is home to a plethora of high-level athletes. The level of Athletic skill and Talent required to step inside the Octagon and perform in front of millions of fans across the globe is mind-boggling.

MMA is widely regarded as one of the toughest sports in the world because of the number of Olympic sports you have to master in order to truly belong in the cage.

The Athletes who compete at the highest level of mixed martial arts are often Fighters who have dedicated most of their lives to combat sports. This, however, isn’t the case with every UFC fighter. Some of them have backgrounds in other sports.

With the recent end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, this list compiles five Fighters in the promotion who played football or soccer as it’s known in America. Whether they’re mixed martial artists who were initially footballers or partook in a few Charity matches, this list considers them all.

#5. Amanda Nunes, UFC Women’s double-champion

Most fans know that Amanda Nunes is perhaps the Greatest Women’s MMA fighter of all time. Before she became the woman known for defeating every world champion she’s ever faced, ‘The Lioness’ was an aspiring footballer. As a child, she was more hyperactive than her peers but lacked a true outlet.

I will be having my first beneficiary all female soccer tournament in my Hometown of Brazil. The Amanda Nunes Soccer Cup. February 23rd and 24th I will be having my first beneficiary all female soccer tournament in my Hometown of Brazil. The Amanda Nunes Soccer Cup. February 23rd and 24th https://t.co/G6PDSkusQo

Instead of MMA, she initially chose football. Thrust into the footballing world, Nunes played for the local youth teams of her hometown. Those teams were Pojuca and later Salvador. Eventually, she earned the chance to ply her trade in third-division football.

Unfortunately, her mother was against her pursuit of Sporting Glory and steered her attention towards her studies. While ‘The Lioness’ never quite became the academic that her mother had hoped, she did carve out one of the Greatest Careers in MMA history.

#4. Jessica Andrade, UFC strawweight

Jéssica Andrade is probably one of the last UFC Fighters that fans think of when it comes to soccer. The stocky Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist is well-known for her powerful slams and monstrous strength. However, before she discovered the sport of MMA, she was an Amateur soccer player with a dream.

As a young girl, ‘Bate Estaca’ played soccer as well as its Sporting sibling, futsal. She gained enough renown to earn a tryout at a club in São Paulo. While she was hopeful, the future UFC strawweight champion was kept from pursuing her dreams.

Her parents prohibited her from moving away from Umuarama. Thus, ‘Bate Estaca’ gave up on her dream before discovering a new passion when she came across Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

#3. José Aldo, legendary UFC featherweight

José Aldo Possessed one of the most powerful low kicks in MMA history. At one point in time, the power he was able to generate with his kicks was regarded as a cheat code.

His natural kicking ability is owed to his background in soccer. As a child, ‘Scarface’ longed to become a professional footballer like many Brazilians.

José Aldo embarrassing Neymar in a Charity football match back in 2014! José Aldo embarrassing Neymar in a Charity football match back in 2014! https://t.co/86A9dLmCxa

Unfortunately, getting beat up in street fights sparked enough frustration that the future featherweight champion decided to take up martial arts. Aldo first took up Capoeira before eventually discovering Brazilian jiu-jitsu. However, even long into his MMA career, the Brazilian’s love for football remained.

In 2014, ‘Scarface’ took part in a Charity match that involved football icon Neymar Júnior.

#2. Cyril Gane, UFC heavyweight

Cyril Gane is one of the most athletic heavyweights in UFC history. While he lacks the thunderous punching power of his former teammate Francis Ngannou, ‘Bon Gamin’ is a physical specimen unlike any other.

As a child, the Frenchman played several sports, including football.

Apparently Ciryl Gane participated in some sort of Celebrity soccer match and for a heavyweight, he can dribble pretty nimbly. Apparently Ciryl Gane participated in some sort of Celebrity soccer match and for a heavyweight, he can dribble pretty nimbly. https://t.co/QDoFeqYxto

While the future interim heavyweight champion eventually found his calling in combat sports, he never fully abandoned his love for other sports. Last year, ‘Bon Gamin’ took part in a Charity match called ‘Match des Héros’. The match involved celebrities playing against retired footballers.

Despite being one of the largest heavyweights in the world, the Frenchman did reasonably well as he showcased great speed and agility.

#1. Kenny Florian, Retired UFC welterweight/lightweight/featherweight

Kenny Florian is often remembered for being one of the best action fighters of his generation. While he could never capture UFC gold, he did challenge BJ Penn and José Aldo for the 145lbs and 155lbs titles. At the end of his MMA career, ‘KenFlo’ became an Analyst for ESPN.

Oct8.2011 A battle between two former soccer players. Jose Aldo vs. Kenny Florian at UFC 136

on.ufc.com/1sgHLFT http://t.co/lCruZXEj5k Oct8.2011A battle between two former soccer players.Jose Aldo vs. Kenny Florian at UFC 136on.ufc.com/1sgHLFT http://t.co/lCruZXEj5k

However, before his MMA career, Florian spent some time as a footballer. As an American, he played for a varsity soccer team when he attended Boston College years ago. Before his college years, the future MMA fighter also played football during his high school years.

They played soccer at Dover-Sherborn Regional High School. He likely spent more time playing soccer than any other UFC fighter, given his dedication to the sport from high school into his college years. That’s even more surprising given his American roots and the sport’s low popularity in the country.



