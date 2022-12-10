5-time Champion Mike Brodowicz retires as Charlotte Catholic head football Coach

— Charlotte Catholic football Coach Mike Brodowicz announced his retirement from coaching on Friday night. Brodowicz had been the Coach of the Cougars’ football team since the 2014 season.

The move was announced by the school on social media. Brodowicz compiled an overall record of 110-15 as the Coach of Charlotte Catholic. Under his tenure, the Cougars won five state championships and played in another. One of the state titles was at the 4A level and the other four came at the 3A level when we had subdivisions.

Brodowicz will continue to serve as the Assistant Principal at Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School.

With the news of Brodowicz’s retirement, Charlotte Catholic also announced that Matthew Reilly has immediately assumed the role of head coach. Reilly was previously the JV head coach. His JV teams never lost a game (25-0) during his three seasons as the leader.

Charlotte Catholic went 9-3 overall this season. The Cougars’ year ended in a 42-30 loss against eventual 4A runner-up Grimsley. Catholic’s last state Championship win and appearance was in the 2020-2021 3A Championship over Havelock.

Here is the entire statement released by Charlotte Catholic:

“Charlotte Catholic Head Football Coach, Mike Brodowicz, has announced that he is retiring as head football Coach at Charlotte Catholic High School. Coach Brodowicz has had a successful 33-year career coaching at Charlotte Catholic. He has been a Coach for a variety of levels including college and high school. Coach Brodowicz has been a Coach at Charlotte Catholic for 20 years. He started as the defensive Coordinator under Coach Jim Oddo. In 2014, Coach Oddo Retired and Coach Brodowicz was appointed the head coach. Since 2014, Coach Brodowicz has maintained an Incredible record 110-15 with 6 Western Regional Championships and 5 State Championships in two different classifications. Coach Brodowicz continued the success that Coach Oddo created and used the motto “Protecting the Tradition.” He was Humble and Grateful for the opportunity to carry on Coach Oddo’s legacy. Coach Brodowicz implemented new traditions, such as playing perennial power schools from across the nation. We plan to cont inue with what we have learned from him and continue his Legacy as we did Coach Oddo.

We want to wish Coach, his wife Lorie, and his children, Ben, Lynn, and Matthew a happy retirement from coaching. He will continue to serve as an Assistant Principal at Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School. The Charlotte Catholic community would also like to thank Coach Brodowicz for his dedication and commitment to all of his current and former players. They will be missed.

We are excited to announce that, effective immediately, Matthew Reilly will be the next head football coach at Charlotte Catholic. He will take over a program that ranks 14th in North Carolina in the number of wins, a team that has won 8 State Championships in various classifications. Coach Reilly knows the Legacy and traditions that are important values ​​at Charlotte Catholic. He was the JV Head Coach and his record was 25-0 in three seasons. He is enthusiastic and prepared to lead the program with continued mentoring from Kevin Christmas and Coach Brodowicz. He will lead an experienced returning staff that is eager to maintain the traditions that have been established. We welcome Coach Reilly.”