5 thoughts about Kansas men’s basketball team Entering 2022-23

LAWRENCE — The day before the 2022 edition of Late Night in the Phog, Kansas men’s basketball Coach Bill Self and sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. discussed their thoughts Thursday about the event and the team in general.

Self and Adams are preparing to defend their various championships, including the Big 12 Conference tournament, NCAA tournament and share of the Big 12 regular season crown. With different talents turning pro after the season, there are opportunities for certain players to take a significant step up. And that sort of attention brings with it a lot of anticipation for what could take place in the months ahead.

Here are five takeaways from what they had to say:

In the end, the Big 12 preseason poll won’t matter much

The Big 12’s head coaches settled on Baylor as the favorite over Kansas to capture the conference’s regular season title. The two sides shared the Championship a season ago. Considering the roster turnover for each, it may have been the most likely outcome.

But Self didn’t come across disappointed as he reacted to the news. They pointed out that it doesn’t mean much either way, and that second place is probably a good spot for the Jayhawks to be at this point. Self couldn’t pick his own team, and volunteered that the Bears were his choice as a result.

