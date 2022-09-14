5 Things We’d Do To Improve The World Handicap System

The World Handicap System (WHS) was developed by The R&A and USGA and was rolled out across the globe from early 2020 onwards. Its objective was to make handicapping simpler and more portable around the world. WHS was designed to make it easier for Golfers to get and retain a Handicap and to make that Handicap more representative of their current playing ability. Handicaps used by millions of golfers in 80 different countries should now be equitable. The video below explains how it works…

After a couple of years playing under WHS, most are coming to terms with the new system and understand the basics of Handicap Index, Slope Rating, Course Handicap and so on. There have been teething problems with WHS, and concerns from those affected by the change, as with any major overhaul of fundamental infrastructure. But, generally, WHS has been accepted as the “new normal” for amateur golfers.

