5 things to watch in SDSU football’s playoff game against Delaware

South Dakota State Returns to the field for the first time in 20 days today when they host Delaware in the second round of the FCS Playoffs at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

It’s a rematch of the 2021 spring season semifinals. We covered some of the history and lead-up to the game here, but with kick-off hours away, here are five things to watch in SDSU’s first home playoff game as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.

Will the Jacks be rusty?

Coach John Stiegelmeier and the SDSU players have insisted since it became apparent the Jacks were going to get a first round bye that having two weeks off in a row (they had a scheduled bye in the final week of the regular season) would be beneficial to heal up from all the injuries and general wear-and-tear of 11 straight weeks of football.

