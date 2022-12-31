5 things to watch for in Bills vs. Bengals

5 – Pass Rush adjustments

The battle at the line of scrimmage will be of particular interest in this matchup. Fortunately, for Buffalo it appears that starting center Mitch Morse will be back in the starting lineup, which is big knowing the handful that highly underrated DT DJ Reader is for Cincinnati.

“Special player,” said Morse of Reader. “A big guy who has great lateral quickness but also explosive, and as a nose tackle, really good football player. And one of those guys that can make plays late in the play by just finishing, using his hands very well. And he’s just a big guy, and he uses his size to his advantage.”

Cincinnati just lost their right tackle La’el Collins to a season-ending ACL injury last week. Bengals head coach, Zac Taylor, would not reveal who they plan to start in Collins’ place.

“We have an idea who we want to replace LC, but I’m not going to reveal that,” Taylor said this week.

Hakeem Adeniyi is expected to start for the Bengals. The third-year tackle has made 14 starts in his career, but none since last season.

The matchups of interest obviously include the anticipated right tackle, Adeniyi, with Bills LDE Greg Rousseau, who is second on the team with 7.0 sacks.

The Bengals pass Rush off the edges won’t be 100 percent. DE Trey Hendrickson is trying to play through a broken wrist while fellow end Sam Hubbard is trending toward making a return from a calf injury this week.

“Hendrickson’s broken wrist is a factor,” said Hoard. “He’s missed just one game. He played well last week against New England. But he’s so Relentless and I think he’ll be able to provide some pressure on Josh Allen. I’m not sure they’ll have Sam Hubbard this week. He didn’t play last week. We were told it was likely to be several weeks before he comes back with the calf injury. They left a sliver of hope that he might be able to play on Monday night, but I would be surprised. “