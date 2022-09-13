5 things to note as Purdue volleyball ends non-conference schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue’s volleyball program suffered its first loss last Friday.

It wasn’t a surprise as the previously undefeated Boilermakers were swept by Louisville, a top-five team that was the NCAA tournament’s No. 1 overall seed last season.

Now 7-1, the Boilermakers have two matches remaining before Big Ten play begins. Here’s five things to note as Purdue wraps up non-conference play.

Bouncing back

What the Boilermakers did on Saturday following their first loss says a lot about the team.

Purdue was without some key players and bounced back to sweep Xavier and head back to West Lafayette with a split from the Louisville Invitational.

But the Boilers need to double down on it with wins over Northern Kentucky and Ball State in this weekend’s Stacey Clark Classic. Both were put on Purdue’s schedule with the expectation they’d win a lot of matches and boost Purdue’s RPI to pad its NCAA tournament resume at season’s end.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button