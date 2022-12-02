5 things to know for Dec. 2, 2022

Well we’ve made it our first work week of the postseason as Notre Dame will find out its Bowl destination on Sunday. As we discussed earlier in the week, chances seem pretty strong that they’ll end up in Jacksonville for the Gator Bowl, but one outlet still had them heading to the Holiday Bowl so perhaps there will be a surprise.

Thursday wound up being a fairly busy day in the Notre Dame Athletic land as expected College Football Playoff news was finally made official, perhaps the most intriguing quarterback to date entered the portal, and the Irish Landed their 26th commitment. All of that, a heartbreaking loss for the Irish Women’s basketball team, and Paul Finebaum’s latest thoughts on Notre Dame’s independence are in your Five Things to Know for Friday, December 2, 2022.

College Football Playoff to Expand in 2024

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff announced on Thursday that starting with the 2024 season that the playoff will expand to 12 teams. We knew this was coming, we just didn’t know when. It helps Notre Dame in that it’ll be easier to make the playoff, but is that for the betterment of the sport?

I shared my thoughts on why I’m against expansion, even if it is a train that has already left the station and isn’t going to be stopped. However, if you’re looking for good to come of it then a national talker links expansion to Notre Dame being more likely to stay independent…

Finebaum is Notre Dame’s independence

After signing their new TV deal there hasn’t been as much talk about Notre Dame potentially joining the Big Ten or ACC but that doesn’t mean others haven’t tried to still speak it into existence. Our colleagues at Rutgers Wire were able to talk to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum in which he even shared that he doesn’t see Notre Dame losing their independence anytime soon.

“I think the biggest key for Notre Dame staying independent is the 12-team playoff. If it was a four-team playoff Notre Dame almost had to get into a league because there was just no way there was no way in there for them.” —Paul Finebaum to Rutgers Wire

Be sure to check out their entire piece with Finebaum.

Potential Quarterbacks in the Portal

Sep 11, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws a touchdown pass as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Calvin Avery (93) defends in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Cade McNamara[/autotag] was a one-time Notre Dame commitment that wound up enrolling at Michigan. McNamara entered the transfer Portal this week and again, won’t end up at Notre Dame as he committed to Iowa on Thursday.

However, [autotag]Brennan Armstrong[/autotag] of Virginia entered the Portal and that immediately makes him the most compelling available quarterback for Notre Dame to pursue. He’s battled injuries and was forced into an offense that didn’t fit him this year, but is just a year removed from a season that he threw for 4,449 yards in 11 games. Keep an eye out here and be sure to keep updated on all the quarterback Portal happenings on our tracker that is updated daily.

Heart breaker for Women’s basketball

Dec 1, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Diamond Miller (1) shoots the game winning basket in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Notre Dame Women’s basketball team dropped a Heartbreaker to No. 20 Maryland is Thursday night. The Irish fell 74-72 on a last-second shot and suffered their first loss of the season.

Geoffrey Clark wrote our game recap Thursday night so be sure to check that out for more game details. The Irish return to action Sunday when they’ll play host to UConn.

Kaleb Smith becomes 2023 recruiting commitment No. 26 for Irish!

[autotag]Marcus Freeman[/autotag] and his staff have been putting the finishing touches on what will end up Notre Dame’s best recruiting class in the last 15 years. On Thursday they landed a commitment from Texas wide receiver Kaleb Smith.

Smith is listed at 6-0, 175-pounds, and hauled in 53 receptions for 786 yards and six touchdowns as a senior at Reedy High School.

Find out more about Smith and the in-state program he chose Notre Dame over. Then be sure to take a quick look at all 26 Notre Dame recruiting commitments in the 2023 class.

