5 Things to Know About Championship Weekend: Bama in the NFL

It’s been a very unusual NFL Championship weekend for former Alabama Crimson Tide players and coaches, and not because there are just a handful who still have a shot at playing in the Super Bowl.

A lot of the news concerning the Crimson Tide has been away from the field.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button