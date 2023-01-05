5 things to do this weekend, including The Brattle’s New Year film series and a photography exhibition at PEM

Happy New Year! I saw a funny tweet on Tuesday that read, “Happy national ‘just circling back’ week,” which is perhaps a bit too fitting. It can be hard to come back to reality after time spent with friends and family, but a new year is an exciting time to try new things—like engaging with the local arts scene. This weekend in Boston, you can check out a play from Lyric Stage Company, a concert from the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston and more.

Friday, Jan. 6-Sunday, Feb. 5

The Lyric Stage Company of Boston will ring in 2023 with their new production of “Preludes.” The story follows the celebrated composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff as he attempts to overcome a writing block. It’s an artist’s journey, in which he is inspired by the music of Tchaikovsky and the like on the way back to himself. The artist’s real compositions are featured alongside the music of composer Dave Malloy, who composed and wrote the musical “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”

Through Sunday, April 2

Experience how the camera shaped the world’s perspective of China in an exhibition at the Peabody Essex Museum. The collection features 130 Photographs in dialogue with paintings, prints and objects. Special attention was made to the power dynamics at play, examining the camera’s power in creating social dynamics. The stunning portraits, street shots and landscape photos will be on view until the spring.

Attributed to Milton M. Miller (1830-1899). View in Hong Kong, about 1863. (Courtesy Peabody Essex Museum)

Through Saturday, Feb. 25

Students from the Red Oak Program at Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center will present art they have made throughout the school year. They have learned Sculpting and drawing techniques, piano and poetry. In this showcase, the children explore themes of community, tradition and fantasy. The gallery is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Sunday, Jan. 8

The Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston presents “Volcanic!” this weekend, featuring American violinist Lucia Lin, a member of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Conductor Emerita Gisèle Ben-Dor will lead Pro Arte in the evening’s far-ranging sounds, from “Un Bal en Rêve” to “Mauna Loa” for violin and strings and “Mi Teresita.” There are discounts for early ticket purchases and for students.

Through Tuesday, Jan. 10

I spent much of my holiday break catching up on movies and television from all of the internet’s “best of the year” lists. But I was limited to what I could stream and catch in theaters. The Brattle is opening up the floodgates with their New Year’s series with showings of high-quality restorations of cult classics. The theater will show “Solomon King,” a once-lost Black action film from the ’70s, Guy Maddin’s “Tales from the Gimli Hospital,” one of the most legendary European Arthouse films, “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie,” and more. The Brattle has afternoon and evening showtimes over the coming days, so be sure to catch as many as you can.