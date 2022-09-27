5 things heading into Illinois, Rutgers

WEST LAFAYETTE – If people weren’t buying into the new-look Purdue Boilermakers before, they certainly are now.

Coming off a sweep of Minnesota to open the Big Ten schedule, then going on the road without the starting libero and beating Iowa has the Boilers at 11-1.

Safe to say, with all its departures that keyed back-to-back Elite Eight runs, not many could have predicted this. The Lone loss came at No. 2-ranked Louisville.

Here are five things to note as Purdue enters the second week of Big Ten play.

Weekly Sweep

Purdue players claimed every Big Ten Weekly award following its victories over Minnesota and Iowa.

Eva Hudson earned her fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honor in just five weeks of the season and for the second time is the Big Ten Player of the Week after racking up 40 Kills on .337 hitting against the Gophers and Hawkeyes.

Grace Balensiefer stepped in for Megan Renner and delivered 78 assists, two aces and five digs to receive her first Big Ten Setter of the Week award and sophomore Ali Hornung filled in against Iowa for Maddie Schermerhorn at libero and pulled up 20 digs to go with 15 she had against Minnesota, earning her Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Scouting Illinois and Rutgers

Only four teams started Big Ten play at 2-0. Two of them will play Friday night at Huff Hall when the Boilermakers visit the Illini. Veteran setter Diana Brown, a redshirt senior, has seven double-doubles this season and junior Raina Terry has compiled at least 15 kills six times in 12 matches. Illinois is 7-5, but its losses came to No. 11 Georgia Tech, No. 17 Washington, No. 19 Marquette as well as Colorado and Illinois State.

Rutgers lost to Michigan in its league opener, but bounced back to beat Michigan State in five sets, improving to 7-7. The Scarlet Knights have not played a team currently ranked this season, but have No. 3 Nebraska followed by fifth-ranked Purdue this week.

Back row Bonanza

Maddie Schermerhorn being out is a concern, mostly because Purdue lacks depth among defensive specialists. Hornung handled the libero role against Iowa splendidly, while Ava Torrance played middle back and Emily Brown filled in the other wing.

Without Schermerhorn, expect more of the same. Schermerhorn’s status was unknown as of Monday. Shondell said the team found out she’d be unavailable 16 hours before the Iowa match.

“They get a lot of training in all the spots. Once you start throwing a lineup together, all of a sudden you kind of get segregated to those particular positions,” Purdue Coach Dave Shondell said Monday. “I do feel like Ava Torrance can play middle back a little bit better than what Emily Brown does. Emily is more of a wing defender. Ava has a little more range going left and right, which is what a middle back player has to do more of. At left back your libero is usually a take over player and they’ve got to set the second ball. You want them to be able to play all of them but you know some of them are going to be a little bit better equipped to play a certain spot.”

Setting situation

Hauling in Graduate transfer Balensiefer from Northern Illinois has been huge for Purdue. She now has quarterbacked a comeback win at Tennessee and was the floor general for both wins last week.

Renner was able to return against Iowa and Purdue used both, having Renner in the front row for blocking help with Balensiefer in the back. Balensiefer’s height limitations compared to the 6-foot-2 Renner posed problems blocking, although Minnesota failed to expose it.

Shondell said it’s something that could continue and something the team considered doing even before Sunday.

Tough environment

Purdue has been on the road now enough to know what to expect out of a road trip.

But for many who’ll be on the floor Friday night, it will be their first time playing at Huff Hall, one of the more intimidating venues in college volleyball.

Shondell has mended road trips to tough venues by planting the seed early to appreciate every gym the team gets to visit.

“Every place you go, you want to embrace that facility. You want to feel like you are fortunate to be there and find all the positives,” Shondell said. “When you come in for your practice, I want our players to meet the people working there and be nice to them. …

“I was talking about playing out at Coyote Crossing and there’s a couple holes out there that just eat me alive. Devon (Brouse, former Purdue Women’s NCAA Championship golf coach) said there’s your problem right there. You have to love every hole. I started doing that with every team. This is a wonderful place to play, one of the Greatest facilities in the country.”

