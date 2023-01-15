5 teams in the 2023 NFL draft that could trade up for QB Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is off to the NFL and will have to wait a few months to see which team he will start his professional career with. The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick, but aren’t in need of a quarterback.

The Bears could hold onto it and select someone like Will Anderson Jr., but there are growing beliefs that the franchise should trade the pick to acquire assets and a top-tier defender would still be available.

Multiple teams inside the top 10 that need a quarterback have Picks or players that could be packaged together in a trade proposal for the first overall pick.