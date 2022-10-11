5 takeaways from the AIA release

Here are my five takeaways from the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s first big-school football rankings that were released Tuesday and are computer generated.

1. These are way too early to get upset over

It’s only the Midway point in the season for many of the 6A, 5A and 4A schools, so don’t freak out over these initial rankings. As the weeks pass, then things start to make sense. But if there is something that really shouts out for Criticism by the final week of the regular season, then have at it.

2. Liberty rewarded by Tougher in-state schedule

Chandler won’t move from The Arizona Republic’s No.1 spot in the Open rankings until he loses. But it’s not a shock that 5-0 Peoria Liberty is No. 1 in the AIA’s Open rankings, one spot ahead of 6-0 Chandler. Liberty pulverized the Nos. 3 (Chandler Basha) and 5 (Phoenix Pinnacle) teams in the AIA’s first Open rankings, and also beat Saguaro. Chandler has only played two teams in the AIA Open top 8: Saguaro and Casteel.

3. Saguaro, at No. 8, is better than 4 teams ahead of it in the Open

Defending Open Champion Saguaro (3-3) wasn’t penalized too badly for having a .500 record, given the brutal first five opponents it faced. It Landed at No. 8 in the Open, which is the final spot. But don’t tell me that Basha (3), Chandler Hamilton (4), Pinnacle (5) and Casteel (6) and 5A Scottsdale Desert Mountain (7) are better than Saguaro. Saguaro played both Chandler and Liberty Tougher than anybody. Saguaro was up 14-0 against Chandler, before the Wolves stormed back for a 31-21 win. Liberty led Saguaro 19-17 in the second half, before Liberty went on a 19-play, quarter-eating scoring drive for a 26-17 win.

