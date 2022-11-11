5 takeaways from Hamilton’s Incredible win over Chandler on a walkoff FG

Don’t panic. No problem. Just let Beckham Pellant make some plays with his arm and Matt Krneta secure the win with his leg.

After Chandler rallied on an Incredible play from Dylan Raiola to take the lead with less than a minute to play, Pellant drove Chandler Hamilton to the 10, before Krneta kicked his fourth field goal, a 27-yarder as time expired to beat Chandler 19- 17 before an overflow crowd Thursday night at Hamilton.

“That’s something we work on, the two-minute drill, that’s something we practice,” Pellant said.

But for the Huskies (8-2), they only had 50 seconds to move from their 20 to win the game.

“We knew there was going to be a lot of adversity in this game,” outside linebacker Alex McLaughlin said. “It’s a big rivalry game. Anything can happen. We got down late and we trusted our offense to make a big play. We always say, ‘The offense Picks up the defense and the defense Picks up the offense.’ We just had to help each other out. It was a good team win.”

Here are five takeaways from maybe the most thrilling ending in the history of the Battle for Arizona Avenue, now in its 23rd year:

1. Hamilton’s dominant defense

Led by McLaughlin’s three-and-a-half sacks of Raiola, and middle linebacker Aaron Loughran’s relentless play, Hamilton’s defense completely took over this game. Chandler put together one good drive in the first half that resulted in a Jacob Medina 26-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 1:50 left in the opening quarter.

Chandler ran only six plays in the second quarter, as Hamilton finally broke through with Pellant’s 2-yard scoring run with 33 seconds left in the half. It was aided by a big pass play to tight end Bear Tenney, a late hit after another pass play and 12- and 11-yard runs by Pellant and Nick Switzer.

Hamilton’s defensive front made life miserable for Chandler’s Offensive line. Raiola was sacked seven times and repeatedly pressured, while unable to extend plays out of the pocket due to the speed of Hamilton’s front-line defenders. Several times, Raiola overshot his receivers on deep throws.

The Wolves missed junior tailback Ca’lil Valentine, who was out with an ankle injury suffered last week against Perry. He is their only home run hitter. Sophomore Xavier Valdivia did a fine job, but the Huskies were able to keep the Wolves from converting third-down plays.

Chandler’s first touchdown didn’t come until 7:48 remained and that came on a trick play. Raiola made a lateral pass to receiver Blake Heffron, who found Justice Spann open from 29 yards out for a touchdown that tied it at 10-10.

It looked like the game was over when Hamilton recovered an errant snap back to Raiola that the Huskies recovered at the Chandler 4. But the Wolves’ defense forced a field goal with 1:33 left to make it 16-10, Hamilton.

2. Krneta’s clutch kicks

Krneta came into the game making 12 of 15 field-goal attempts. He just missed from 48 yards Thursday, before making his next four, the last of which he had no doubt was going to split the uprights.

“Offense stepping up in the end, defense stepping up,” Krneta said. “Perfect snap, perfect hold. I couldn’t ask for a better operation.”

This is a little Payback after watching former Hamilton kicker Tim Tynan kick a walkoff field goal for Chandler Basha to beat Hamilton 26-23 earlier this season. A penalty on Hamilton in the previous possession kept Krneta on the sideline with the distance being more than 50 yards to try to break the 23-all tie.

“I was hoping for that 52 (yard field goal) that game,” Krneta said. “Ordinarily, 47, but after the penalty. That kind of stunk because I knew we weren’t going to get the ball back. But I’m ready for this moment. I came here ready.”

3. Wild final two minutes

Chandler (8-2) didn’t show any sign of Panic in the last 1:33 with Raiola making what would have been the play of the game if not for Pellant’s late heroics. Raiola fumbled a low snap, picked it up, appeared sacked, but rolled away. He let Loose of a long pass that was caught by 5-foot-6 receiver Tyreeq-Styles Obichere, who put a couple of nice moves on a defender and reached the 9 before being downed.

That 45-yard pass play set up Raiola’s 9-yard scoring pass to tight end Kaden Anderson, who was wide open. Raiola sold the play by looking one direction, before firing back to the other side where Anderson was left alone. After an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called on Chandler after the score, Medina had to kick his extra point from 35 yards out. That was good and Chandler led 17-16 with 50 seconds left.

That was enough time for Pellant, who hit Dylan Lord for a 4-yard gain out of bounds. he then hit Tre’ Spivey along the sideline for eight yards. Pellant connected with Legend Benard for a 14-yard play to the 42.

Pellant then found Lord deep. He waved at Lord to keep going and connected with him to the 10. After Hamilton ran a play to get the ball into the center of the field, the Huskies called time out with two seconds left to leave it up to Krneta.

“I actually thought he was going to sit to get out of bounds but he kept going,” Pellant said about the pass to Lord. “They kept going, so I was like, ‘OK, I guess I’ve got to throw it deep.’ It all worked out.”

4. The magnitude of the stage

What made this one of the Greatest games Hamilton Coach Mike Zdebski was a part of was the magnitude of the game.

“It’s as good as any game I’ve been in,” Zdebski said. “The magnitude of it. Two really good teams. Two teams that the rivalry means something. It’s important to both schools. We talk about it year-round.”

5. How does this shape the Open?

Hamilton should jump ahead of Chandler in the Open Division on Saturday when the Arizona Interscholastic Association playoff seeding comes out. Chandler’s two losses came to Basha and Hamilton, so Basha should be 2 and Hamilton 3 with Chandler hoping to Hang onto the 4 spot, ahead of Scottsdale Saguaro. Chandler beat Saguaro earlier in the season. Saguaro ends the regular season Friday against Brophy Prep. Peoria Liberty (10-0) will be the No. 1 seed

