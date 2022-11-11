5 takeaways from Hamilton’s Incredible win over Chandler on a walkoff FG

Don’t panic. No problem. Just let Beckham Pellant make some plays with his arm and Matt Krneta secure the win with his leg.

After Chandler rallied on an Incredible play from Dylan Raiola to take the lead with less than a minute to play, Pellant drove Chandler Hamilton to the 10, before Krneta kicked his fourth field goal, a 27-yarder as time expired to beat Chandler 19- 17 before an overflow crowd Thursday night at Hamilton.

“That’s something we work on, the two-minute drill, that’s something we practice,” Pellant said.

But for the Huskies (8-2), they only had 50 seconds to move from their 20 to win the game.

“We knew there was going to be a lot of adversity in this game,” outside linebacker Alex McLaughlin said. “It’s a big rivalry game. Anything can happen. We got down late and we trusted our offense to make a big play. We always say, ‘The offense Picks up the defense and the defense Picks up the offense.’ We just had to help each other out. It was a good team win.”

