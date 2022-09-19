5 takeaways from Friday’s practice

WSU guard Justin Powell

BUS — Watching a portion of a September basketball practice doesn’t lend itself to definitive team analysis, but it is enough to come away with some quick impressions. Kyle Smith put his 2022-23 Washington State Cougars through their paces Friday as part of the 8-hours-per-week practice window the NCAA allows at this time of year and the takeaways from Cougfan.com were these:

Smith is a hands-on teacher of the game who runs a high-energy operation.

6-11 sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye and 7-0 true freshman Adrame Diongue are explosive around the basket, and while Gueye is listed at 210 pounds — the same as last season — he looks noticeably stronger. Diongue checks in at 190 and no doubt is on the old Robbie Cowgill weight-gaining Nutrition plan.

6-6 combo guard Justin Powell, a transfer from Tennessee, makes shots inside and out. He drives the lane well and gives the Coug notable size in the backcourt. He comes from a top 10 program in a tough conference and that experience will serve these young Cougars well.

Keep an eye on the true freshman point guard Dylan Darling the scoring Phenom from Spokane and son of WSU and NFL linebacking standout James Darling. He gets in the lane, finds guys to pass to, and looks like an excellent on-ball defender. The Buzz on the 6-2, 175-pounder has centered on work ethic and competitive spirit — but add outstanding passing and defense to the mix and you suddenly have a rookie putting himself in position for early minutes.

If you thought TJ Bamba made strides last season, he looks faster, stronger, more confident and more polished now.

Stay tuned in coming days for our conversation with Kyle Smith in which he goes in some depth on how the point position will be shared this season and how each of his newcomers to the program are shaping up so far.