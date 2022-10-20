5 takeaways from Big 12 media days for Kansas basketball

5 takeaways from Big 12 media days for Kansas basketball

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas men’s basketball season opener isn’t that far off.

The Jayhawks have an exhibition Nov. 3 at home against Pittsburgh State. Soon after is the Nov. 7 season opener at home against Omaha. And considering there’s Duke on Nov. 15 in the Champions Classic, not to mention the Battle 4 Atlantis later that month, Kansas will face tests early and often this season.

So, on Wednesday, Jayhawks head Coach Bill Self took some time to preview the upcoming campaign at the Big 12 Conference’s media days for basketball. They discussed both his team and his conference, not to mention the state of the sport as a whole. Here are five takeaways from what he had to say.

More:At Late Night in the Phog, Bill Self sets his sights on back-to-back national titles for Kansas basketball

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button