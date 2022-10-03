5 surprising players making a splash in early exhibitions

For the first time this season, your favorite team is suiting up and hitting the hardwood for the 2022 NBA Preseason. It’s been a long time coming, but NBA basketball is finally back following a riveting offseason that was headlined by blockbuster trades, major player movement, unexpected scandal and plenty of heated competition between Summer League and EuroBasket.

Yet nothing quite satisfies the basketball itch like the NBA, which returned in a major way. The first game was in front of a massive crowd in Japan followed by the league’s long-anticipated return to Seattle and a few more trips around the world on the way. Now that we’re through the first few exhibitions, it’s clear that some players are taking this NBA Preseason very seriously.

Who is stepping up and showing out early into the 2022 NBA Preseason?

These exhibition games prior to the regular season give coaches around the league a chance to experiment with lineups and decide who’s going to get minutes out of the gates. It may not seem like a big deal —particularly when most starters are capping out at 20ish minutes each game, but for those who’re still earning their keep, it’s a huge opportunity.

We’ve seen a few big games from the regular suspects, like Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics and reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. Today, we’re celebrating those who aren’t usually marquee players, but showed flashes of what they’re capable of for the Looming season.