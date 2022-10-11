5 storylines to watch in Centennial-O’Connor high school football game

Peoria Centennial is making this its Redemption season, while Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor has surprised many in the first half of the Arizona high school football season.

The 4-1 teams meet Friday night at O’Connor in The Arizona Republic’s high school Game of the Week.

Here are five storylines to follow:

O’Connor containing RB Kavaughn Clark

After a difficult junior season plagued by injuries that slowed him down, Centennial running back Kavaughn Clark is back in full beast mode, so the Eagles know they can’t let him go off for a big play. If they can hold him down to minimal damage, the Eagles should take control of this game.

Centennial’s defense stepping up

They’re bigger, stronger, faster, tougher, and more determined not to get walked all over again like last year. That’s been the driving force of the Coyotes’ defense, which got a big boost when tight end Noah Carter moved over to the defensive side. He’s delivered with 7.5 sacks in five games.

