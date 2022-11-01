5 storylines to watch during the Iowa State Women’s basketball season

AMES – One of the most anticipated Iowa State Women’s basketball seasons unofficially starts Wednesday.

The ninth-ranked Cyclones will kick off the season with an exhibition against Winona State at Hilton Coliseum at 6:30 pm

Iowa State’s season officially starts on Nov. 7 when the Cyclones host Cleveland State. That game will count. And that game will be when things really get going for Iowa State.

With basketball finally here, let’s take a look at five storylines to follow for the Cyclones this season.

Expectations are huge for Iowa State Women's basketball Coach Bill Fennelly's team this season.

1. Can the Cyclones live up to the high hopes?

Expectations are higher than they’ve ever been for Iowa State. The Cyclones bring back a majority of their key contributors from a team that won a school-record 28 games and 14 games in league play. That team went to the Sweet 16. This team enters the season ranked ninth in the USA Today Coaches Poll and eighth in the Associated Press Preseason Poll. The Cyclones have set their sights on a Final Four appearance by posting the No. 4 around the team’s practice facility.

Iowa State Women's basketball player Ashley Joens is back for another season for the Cyclones.

2. What’s next for Ashley Joens to accomplish?

Joens is already one of the greatest players in the program’s history. The Iowa City native is the school’s all-time leading scorer but decided to take advantage of the extra season of Eligibility awarded by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. By coming back, she passed on the WNBA Draft but has a chance to potentially improve her stock. Joens will have to show she can really shoot it, especially from 3-point range, to impress WNBA teams.

Iowa State transfer Stephanie Soares is expected to play a big role for the Cyclones this season.

3. Can Stephanie Soares be a difference-maker?

One of the biggest areas of concern last season was Iowa State’s lack of size and post play presence. Physical teams gave Iowa State trouble. Iowa State hopes to have solved that program by bringing in Stephanie Soares, a two-time NAIA Player of the Year. She can provide size and depth with Morgan Kane returning. But can Soares adjust to the better and bigger competition? And is the combination of Soares and Kane enough to overcome the physicality gap of last season?

