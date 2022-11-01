5 storylines to watch during the Iowa State Women’s basketball season

AMES – One of the most anticipated Iowa State Women’s basketball seasons unofficially starts Wednesday.

The ninth-ranked Cyclones will kick off the season with an exhibition against Winona State at Hilton Coliseum at 6:30 pm

Iowa State’s season officially starts on Nov. 7 when the Cyclones host Cleveland State. That game will count. And that game will be when things really get going for Iowa State.

With basketball finally here, let’s take a look at five storylines to follow for the Cyclones this season.

1. Can the Cyclones live up to the high hopes?

Expectations are higher than they’ve ever been for Iowa State. The Cyclones bring back a majority of their key contributors from a team that won a school-record 28 games and 14 games in league play. That team went to the Sweet 16. This team enters the season ranked ninth in the USA Today Coaches Poll and eighth in the Associated Press Preseason Poll. The Cyclones have set their sights on a Final Four appearance by posting the No. 4 around the team’s practice facility.

More:Iowa State Women’s basketball enters the season as Big 12 favorite, poll says

2. What’s next for Ashley Joens to accomplish?

Joens is already one of the greatest players in the program’s history. The Iowa City native is the school’s all-time leading scorer but decided to take advantage of the extra season of Eligibility awarded by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. By coming back, she passed on the WNBA Draft but has a chance to potentially improve her stock. Joens will have to show she can really shoot it, especially from 3-point range, to impress WNBA teams.

More:Iowa State Women’s basketball media day takeaways: What’s left for Ashley Joens to work on?

3. Can Stephanie Soares be a difference-maker?

One of the biggest areas of concern last season was Iowa State’s lack of size and post play presence. Physical teams gave Iowa State trouble. Iowa State hopes to have solved that program by bringing in Stephanie Soares, a two-time NAIA Player of the Year. She can provide size and depth with Morgan Kane returning. But can Soares adjust to the better and bigger competition? And is the combination of Soares and Kane enough to overcome the physicality gap of last season?

More:Iowa State’s Ashley Joens named Big 12 Conference preseason player of the year

4. Can the Cyclones win the Big 12?

Iowa State is the preseason pick to win the Big 12. But it won’t be an easy task with a ton of parity throughout the league. The preseason poll had Iowa State one point ahead of Texas. Both teams received four first-place votes. Oklahoma, picked to finish third, is in its second season under Iowa native Jennie Baranczyk. Iowa State does have some history on its side. This marks the third time in program history the Cyclones have been picked to win their league. The first time was during the 1999-00 season, and the Cyclones won the regular-season crown. When they were picked again for the 2000-01 season, they came up short but won the Big 12 Tournament.

More:Among the nation’s elite? For Iowa State Women’s basketball, expectations start with the Final Four

5. Is there enough depth?

Iowa State will rely heavily on its big three of Joens, Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan. Soares and Kane will play big roles as well. But Iowa State Coach Bill Fennelly’s teams have been at their best when role players step up. And with injuries always an issue, the Cyclones will need as much help as they can get if they are to make a deep run in March. Denae Fritz, who missed most of last season with an injury, could get big minutes. Nyamer Diew, who was a valuable contributor last season, could be again this year. And after battling injuries, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw is back as a strong shooter off the bench.

Tommy Birch, the Register’s sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He’s the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at [email protected] or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch.