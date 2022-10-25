5 storylines to follow in Chandler-Basha high school football Showdown

Chandler-Basha figures to be one of the best Arizona high school football games of the season, featuring two of the nation’s top junior quarterbacks. Let’s look at the top five storylines to follow in The Arizona Republic’s Game of the Week, which is Friday night at Chandler’s Austin Field.

1. Why ESPN is here

This is part of the GEICO ESPN high school football showcase with Chandler at 7-0 and ranked No.1 in the state and No. 9 in the nation. Basha is 6-1 and ranked No. 4 in the state by The Republic. But the reason ESPN is here is because of the quarterbacks: Chandler’s Dylan Raiola and Basha’s Demond Williams Jr. Raiola, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, is the No. 1-rated QB and overall prospect in the Nation by 247Sports in the 2024 class. Williams, 5-11, 170, is the No. 9-rated quarterback in the Nation by 247Sports in the same class. They couldn’t be more different. Raiola is a pro-style QB with a big, accurate arm. Williams is a dual-threat who will take big shots down the field.

