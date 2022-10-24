5 Storylines 15 Days Out From College Basketball: Pt. 3

Football season is very much still in full swing. The weather is starting to change and we are getting some perfect fall weather over the last week or so. However, basketball is right around the corner. In fact, the college basketball season officially tips off in just 15 days. Monday, November 7th will be here before you know it. Preseason Top 5 team Baylor is among the group that will tip off the season at noon EST with a huge slate of games to follow on opening day.

In honor of hitting the 25-day-out mark, we began by highlighting five of the biggest storylines surrounding the sport. Then, at the 20-day mark, it was time to release five more. Now, at the 15-day mark, we have more preseason topics to cover. Every five days we will release five more Headlines and ultimately reach a total of 25 when the season begins on the 7th of November. As Jon Rothstein would say: And Here. We. Go.

Transfer Portal Bolsters Top Programs

Kendrick Davis (SMU -> Memphis): Davis is one of the premier Playmakers in the country. The 5’11” guard is coming off winning the AAC Conference Player of the Year award at SMU after averaging 19.4 points and 4.4 assists per game. Now, Davis will suit up for another AAC team in Coach Penny Hardaway’s Memphis squad.

(SMU -> Memphis): Davis is one of the premier Playmakers in the country. after averaging 19.4 points and 4.4 assists per game. Now, Davis will suit up for another AAC team in Coach Penny Hardaway’s Memphis squad. Pete Nance (Northwestern –> North Carolina): Brady Manek is out, but Pete Nance is in. Manek averaged 15.1 points per game and shot over 40% from three-point range for the Tar Heels. Now, Nance will look to play a similar role. They averaged 14.6 points per game and shot 45.2% from three is over three attempts per game at Northwestern.

(Northwestern –> North Carolina): Brady Manek is out, but Pete Nance is in. Manek averaged 15.1 points per game and shot over 40% from three-point range for the Tar Heels. Now, Nance will look to play a similar role. is over three attempts per game at Northwestern. Tyrese Hunter (Iowa State –> Texas): One of the best Perimeter Defenders in the country, Hunter will be a perfect fit for Coach Chris Beard. The 6’0″ guard earned Big 12 Rookie of the Year honors by averaging 11 points and 4.9 assists per game. He will be an elite two-way addition for the Longhorns.

(Iowa State –> Texas): One of the best Perimeter Defenders in the country, Hunter will be a perfect fit for Coach Chris Beard. The 6’0″ guard earned Big 12 Rookie of the Year honors by averaging 11 points and 4.9 assists per game. He will be an elite two-way addition for the Longhorns. John Broome (Morehead State –> Auburn): Jabari Parker and Walker Kessler are gone to the NBA. However, Coach Bruce Pearl turned to the transfer portal and landed one of the best available big men. At 6’10”, Johni Broome finished third nationally in blocked shots a season ago averaging 3.9 per game at Morehead State. He also averaged a double-double of 16.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

(Morehead State –> Auburn): Jabari Parker and Walker Kessler are gone to the NBA. However, Coach Bruce Pearl turned to the transfer portal and landed one of the best available big men. At 6’10”, at Morehead State. He also averaged a double-double of 16.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Baylor Scheierman (South Dakota State -> Creighton): After earning Summit League Player of the Year honors, Scheierman joined the preseason Top 10 Bluejays for a final season of college basketball. The 6’7″ guard is one of the best three-point shooters in the country connecting on 46.9% on over five attempts per game. They averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Expect Scheierman to be a potential All-Big East performer this season.

Freshmen Stars in the Southeastern Conference

Brandon Miller (Alabama): This 6’9″ four-man will be a major part of Coach Nate Oats’ revamped starting lineup. One of two five-star freshmen — playing next to a pair of big-time transfers — Miller is a preseason All-SEC selection. His ability to stretch the floor and provide versatility on defense is perfect for the way the Crimson Tide play.

(Alabama): This 6’9″ four-man will be a major part of Coach Nate Oats’ revamped starting lineup. One of two five-star freshmen — playing next to a pair of big-time transfers — Miller is a preseason All-SEC selection. His ability to stretch the floor and provide versatility on defense is perfect for the way the Crimson Tide play. Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas): The hype surrounding Nick Smith Jr. is real this preseason. The 5-star guard was voted First Team All-SEC and has shown up on some All-American ballots as well. He is a super long, 6’5″ scorer who will likely thrive in Coach Musselman’s high-tempo offense. Expectations are high, but Smith Jr. has the talent to live up to the hype.

(Arkansas): The hype surrounding Nick Smith Jr. is real this preseason. He is a super long, 6’5″ scorer who will likely thrive in Coach Musselman’s high-tempo offense. Expectations are high, but Smith Jr. has the talent to live up to the hype. Cason Wallace (Kentucky): Coach Calipari is no stranger to bringing in 5-star freshmen. However, due to recent success in the transfer portal, it feels as if this season’s recruiting class flew a little bit under the radar. Wallace is a 6’4″ guard who was widely considered the best defender in the 2022 class. He will likely be in a starting role from day one and be a major contributor for the preseason Top 5 Wildcats.

(Kentucky): Coach Calipari is no stranger to bringing in 5-star freshmen. However, due to recent success in the transfer portal, it feels as if this season’s recruiting class flew a little bit under the radar. Wallace is a 6’4″ guard who was widely considered the best defender in the 2022 class. He will likely be in a starting role from day one and be a major contributor for the preseason Top 5 Wildcats. Jalen Reed (LSU): The Tigers faced as much roster turnover as any program in the country this offseason. Coach Matt McMahon brought a couple of his stars from Murray State, added several other transfers, and landed a couple of impact freshmen. Namely, 4-star Recruit Jalen Reed has likely played his way into a starting role. He is the perfect inside-outside threat that this unproven LSU team will need.

(LSU): The Tigers faced as much roster turnover as any program in the country this offseason. Coach Matt McMahon brought a couple of his stars from Murray State, added several other transfers, and landed a couple of impact freshmen. Namely, 4-star Recruit Jalen Reed has likely played his way into a starting role. He is the perfect inside-outside threat that this unproven LSU team will need. GG Jackson (South Carolina): Considered the top prospect in the Class of 2023, Jackson decommitted from North Carolina, reclassified to 2022, and committed to South Carolina. A 6’9″ physical specimen, Jackson will be the go-to man for new head Coach Lamont Paris from day one. If the Gamecocks can get out of the SEC cellar it will be because of their superstar freshman.

Let’s Talk About Indiana

Despite winning a couple of Big Ten championships, earning a #1 ranking, and reaching three Sweet Sixteens under Tom Crean, it has been a while since the Indiana Hoosiers were truly relevant on a national stage. Archie Miller took over when Crean was let ago and produced a very mediocre 67-58 record in four seasons. The Hoosiers never finished above .500 in the Big Ten under Miller and failed to make the NCAA Tournament during his tenure.

It feels like a new era might finally have arrived in Bloomington. Indiana Hired a former player under Bob Knight in Mike Woodson who brought some “old school” excitement to a once proud fanbase. The Hoosiers still only finished 9-11 in the Big Ten, but won two Big Ten Tournament games to secure a First Four berth into the NCAA Tournament. IU took down Wyoming in that Tuesday night game before losing by 29 points to Saint Mary’s to end their season at 21-14. Progress was made and excitement returned. All-Big Ten performer and preseason All-American, Trayce Jackson-Davis, announced he would return for his senior season, frontcourt running mate Race Thompson also came back, and the Hoosiers Landed a potential star freshman guard in Jalen Hood-Schifino. Xavier Johnson is also back giving Coach Woodson all three of his leading scorers from a year ago.

Indiana is #13 in the preseason rankings. Is that deserved for a team that finished below .500 in their league a year ago? Only time will tell. However, the culture does appear to be different in Hoosier Country Entering this season. If Coach Woodson can compete for a Big Ten Championship and get the Hoosiers to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament it might be time to have the “is Indiana back?” conversation.

Breaking Down Baylor’s Backcourt

Coach Scott Drew just might have the best backcourt in college basketball. Senior point guard Adam Flagler will be on a lot of preseason All-American teams heading into the season. They averaged 13.8 points per game a year ago. Sophomore LJ Cryer had a breakout start as a sophomore before a season-ending foot injury in January. Cryer is an elite shooter who was 46.8% from deep on nearly six attempts while averaging 13.5 points per game. That is a very, very good returning backcourt.

While Flagler and Cryer are known commodities, a new face is a big reason for the hype surrounding the Bears’ backcourt. Consensus 5-star, Top 10 Recruit Keyonte George is one of the best pure scorers of any freshman in the country. At 6’5″ he has the physical size to play Big 12 basketball right away and certainly has the skill level to match. He will be the perfect compliment to Flagler and Cryer in Coach Drew’s backcourt. Sprinkle in Veteran Dale Bonner, 2021 5-star Recruit Langston Love, and Junior College All-American Dantwan Grimes, and it stands to reason why Baylor would be considered to have the best backcourt in college basketball this season.

Analyzing the Miami (FL) Payroll

Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) has changed college basketball in many ways. Star players are staying in school instead of dashing to the pro ranks. Even national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe returned to Kentucky to likely make more money than he would as a pro. However, arguably nobody is playing the NIL game as blatantly as Miami.

Billionaire John Ruiz, through his company LifeWallet, has given lucrative deals to several athletes across different sports. After advancing to the Eight Eight last season, star guard Isaiah Wong announced he would enter the transfer Portal if his NIL contract was renegotiated. It was reported that he was earning $100,000. The Hurricanes helped land top transfer Nijel Pack a deal reportedly worth $800,000 after he committed. Wong wanted his tournament performance to be met with a similar deal.

Wong decided to return to Miami and is now a preseason First-Team All-ACC pick. The talented guard averaged 15.3 points per game and will create an explosive backcourt next to the addition of Pack. There isn’t a lot of size and depth will be an issue, but Coach Jim Larranaga has a very talented starting five. They are well compensated for their talent this season as well.