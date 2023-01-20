5-Star WR Micah Hudson will miss his Junior Day visit

The Junior Day visitor list for the 2024 Texas football recruiting class just lost a big name on Jan. 19. It looks like Texas will no longer be hosting the elite five-star Temple Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson for a visit for the weekend of Junior Day, starting on Jan. 21.

A report from Hudson Standish of Horns247 on Jan. 19 (paid content) initially noted that Hudson would not be able to make it to Austin for the Junior Day visit this coming weekend. Hudson reportedly has a timing conflict for a training session that he has scheduled with private wide receivers Coach Margin Hooks in Waco on Jan. 21.

Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas also confirmed that Hudson is “unlikely” to make his Junior Day visit this weekend in a report he posted on the afternoon of Jan. 19. Nahlin’s report on Inside Texas specifically mentioned that Hudson has a training session scheduled with Hooks in Waco at 3 pm CT on the same day as Texas’ Junior Day festivities.

Hudson was set to be one of the most significant priority recruits on campus this weekend for the Junior Day festivities for the Longhorns. He is one of the top targets for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns in the 2024 class.

But it sounds like Hudson missing out on Junior Day in Austin this weekend isn’t much cause for concern for Texas fans. Hudson is still planning on making it back to Austin for an Unofficial visit at least by the spring game, which is set to take place on April 15.

Hudson was a frequent visitor to Austin since last summer. They made three unofficial trips to campus since last summer, including two for game weekends at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in September and October.

Texas currently holds commitments from three high school recruits in the 2024 class. Hudson is one of the highest-priority targets in the Longhorns 2024 class, especially at the wide receiver position. Some other priority recruits to watch that will be on campus for Texas’ Junior Day this weekend are the elite five-star running back Jerrick Gibson, four-star EDGE Zina Umeozulu, and four-star safety Corian Gipson.