5-star USC men’s basketball freshman Vince Iwuchukwu will be available against Colorado

Vince Iwuchukwu may make his USC men’s basketball debut on Thursday night against Colorado. Iwuchukwu hasn’t played for USC this season after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during a workout in July, but he’s available for the Colorado game, according to a tweet from the USC Men’s Basketball account.

Coming out of high school, Iwuchukwu earned a 5-star rating from 247Sports.com. The 7-footer was rated as the No. 25 player in the country in 2022 and the top player in a USC recruiting class that also included small forward Tre White, power forward Kijani Wright, shooting guard Oziyah Sellers and center Iaroslav Niagu.

Here’s what 247Sports had to say about Iwuchukwu as a prospect:

“Iwuchukwu is a fairly raw and mechanical big man prospect with a high upside who has been a steadfast worker and it has helped him make gradual improvement towards his body and skill set. The foundation of his production will be determined by how hard he plays. He has become more assertive and committed to rebounding the basketball and is a really tall and long prospect with elite shot altering capabilities. He shows flashes of skill, but nothing is completely polished just yet. He has a good looking release on his jump shot and developing touch that extends all the way to the three-point line. His upside is in his feel and awareness offensively. He Rushes at times when he receives the ball offensively, which can result in a forced shot or turnover. The confidence, energy, and love for the game are there but once the game slows down for him, we could see Iwuchukwu Transform into an elite high major center down the road.”