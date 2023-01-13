5-star USC men’s basketball freshman Vince Iwuchukwu will be available against Colorado

(Photo credit: USC Athletics)

Vince Iwuchukwu may make his USC men’s basketball debut on Thursday night against Colorado. Iwuchukwu hasn’t played for USC this season after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during a workout in July, but he’s available for the Colorado game, according to a tweet from the USC Men’s Basketball account.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button