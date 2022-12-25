5-Star Texas A&M WR Chris Marshall Commits to Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels – Aggies Transfer Portal Tracker

DEC 25 – Chris Marshall Commits to Ole Miss

After his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, former Texas A&M 5-star wide receiver Chris Marshall will remain in the SEC, committing to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Marshall, who was suspended on multiple occasions last season, had 11 catches for 108 yards in three games.

