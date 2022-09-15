5-star Recruit got emotional after Tar Heels’ offer

Five-star wing Trentyn Flowers was the latest recruit to receive an offer from the UNC basketball program as Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are hoping to add to their 2024 class.

Flowers is one of the top recruits in the class overall and would be a big get for Davis. The Combine Academy prospect is ranked No. 21 overall, the No. 8 small forward, and No. 3 player in the State of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings.

He does have 29 total offers in his recruitment but now, with UNC offering it sounds like it will make a difference. Flowers talked to Jamie Shaw of On3 about his recruitment and he revealed that after he got the offer from UNC, he cried:

North Carolina: “That was a really big offer. I Cried a little when I got it, to be honest; it was just a really big offer. Michael Jordan and Vince Carter are some really good shooting guards who went there, and even in more recent years, Justin Jackson. They got Armando Bacot and Caleb Love there now and just went to the NCAA finals.”

Flowers does plan on visiting UNC at some point before making a decision and he is planning on cutting his list down as well. It feels like a safe bet that the Tar Heels will get a visit as well as land in his updated list.

