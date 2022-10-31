5-star QB Jadyn Davis gets crystal ball to Wolverines

Michigan football knocked off Michigan State on Saturday night and may have won an even bigger Prize than Paul Bunyan as five-star Jadyn Davis is projected to UM.

It’s a great day to be a Michigan Wolverine! Michigan football defeated Michigan State with relative ease on Saturday night (29-7) and despite all the cheap shots by the Spartans, the Wolverines brought the Paul Bunyan Trophy back home.

As great as winning that was and seeing Mel Tucker look like a total fool before, during, and after the game, Michigan football might get an even bigger Prize from hate week — Jadyn Davis.

Michigan fans have been following his recruitment closely for months. As soon as CJ Carr went to Notre Dame, Davis became the focal point. Truly he was all along and Carr wasn’t.

Davis was on Michigan’s campus the weekend that Notre Dame hosted Carr and from that point on, Michigan has been in the driver’s seat with Jadyn Davis.

The five-star QB in the 2024 class from Providence Day has now been on campus four times, including a visit over the summer for the recruiting BBQ.

Davis visited for the Hawaii game and now, after returning for Michigan State, Steve Wiltfong has placed a crystal ball Prediction with a confidence level of six for the Wolverines to land Davis.

What the Jadyn Davis crystal ball means for Michigan football

It means that the Wolverines could be on the verge of closing out this recruitment. EJ Holland of The Wolverine put in an expert projection for Michigan over the summer, and there have also been numerous Futurecast Picks for the Wolverines over at Rivals.

Now, recruiting experts on all three sites are projecting it to happen and a Wiltfong crystal ball is one of the most reliable in the business. He does say his crystal balls are more about the Pulse of the recruitment rather than a prediction.

But he put one in for Carr and a commitment came soon after for Notre Dame. Hopefully, the same will happen for the Wolverines and Davis, who recently said he was sick of the recruiting process.

The atmosphere was Spectacular Saturday night in the Big House and in watching JJ McCarthy, Davis has to know Jim Harbaugh isn’t afraid to play young quarterbacks or that he will put Davis in a position to be successful in college and in the NFL.

I’m hoping that Davis comes out with a commitment date soon. That would be huge, but as of right now, there is no doubt about who’s the leader in this recruitment – ​​Michigan.