5-Star Prospect Elliot Cadeau Commits to UNC Men’s Basketball

The UNC men’s basketball program made a major splash on the recruiting trail Wednesday, as five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau announced his commitment to the Tar Heels.

Elliot Cadeau, a Top-10 overall Recruit in the 2024 class, has committed to North Carolina, he tells me. “I’m excited to be apart of the Carolina family.” Cadeau discusses his decision here: https://t.co/qlB4yVGjkp pic.twitter.com/PnZfTMg6kq — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) December 29, 2022

Rated as the No. 8 player in the 2024 class and the No. 1 point guard by 247 Sports, Cadeau is the highest-rated Recruit of any class currently committed to Carolina. They chose the Tar Heels over five other finalists, including Texas Tech, Kansas and Syracuse. Cadeau currently plays for Link Academy in Missouri.

“The speed is what jumps off the page immediately with Elliot Cadeau,” wrote On3.com. “He is a jet-quick, paint-touch point guard who gets into the paint when he wants. Cadeau is a confident jump shooter with deep range off the bounce and the catch.”

Cadeau took an official visit to Chapel Hill during the weekend of October 7 for UNC’s “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” event. He is the second recruit from the 2024 class to commit to Carolina, joining Northwood High School’s Drake Powell. Powell is ranked as the No. 56 Recruit in the class.

Originally from the New York City area, Cadeau represents another footprint for Carolina in the area. After UNC’s win against Ohio State in Madison Square Garden earlier this month, Davis said the Tar Heels would play in New York every season he is the head coach.

Featured image via Inside Carolina/Jim Hawkins

Chapelboro.com does not charge subscription fees, and you can directly support our efforts in local journalism here. Want more of what you see in Chapelboro? Let us bring free local news and community information to you by signing up for our biweekly newsletter.

Related