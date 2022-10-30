5-star player, nation’s No. 1 PG, puts Orange in top 6

I love it when I’m wrong about something, and it ends up being good news or a positive development for Syracuse basketball, and that has proven true in the case of 2024 five-star player Elliot Cadeau, who is ranked the No. 1 point guard across the country by some recruiting services.

On Friday night, I published a piece where I offered my opinion that I didn’t think the Orange would make the top six for the 6-foot-1 Cadeau, who had planned to trim his list on Saturday evening.

Now, I based my assumption on media reports and comments from national recruiting analysts in recent months. I just had a feeling that perhaps other suitors for Cadeau had moved to the forefront of his recruiting process.

Yay! I was wrong, as usual. Per a tweet and report from Alex Karamanos, who is a Fantastic high-school hoops analyst, Cadeau has included the ‘Cuse in his top six, and that’s huge.

Syracuse basketball remains in the hunt for five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau.

According to Karamanos, the top six for Cadeau consists of the Orange, Texas Tech, Texas, 2022 national Champion Kansas, 2022 NCAA Tournament runner-up and fellow Atlantic Coast Conference Squad North Carolina, and another ACC member in Louisville.

In an interview with Karamanos, Cadeau said of his six remaining suitors, “All these schools have shown me that I am a priority.”

Cadeau told Karamanos that he doesn’t have a specific timetable in mind for when he will make a college choice, however, he did say that he “would prefer to be committed before AAU starts, just so I can go out there and have fun and don’t worry about any colleges. I would like to be committed by then but if not, it is no rush.”

Syracuse basketball coaches got involved with Cadeau relatively early on in his recruiting process, offering a Scholarship to him last November.

Earlier this spring, some reports suggested that three of the teams recruiting Cadeau the Hardest were the ‘Cuse, Texas Tech and Tennessee. Texas Tech made his top six, while Tennessee didn’t.

Appreciate all the coaches that took their time out to Recruit me during this process with that being said I am down to these six schools 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GhfoaGB4jf — Elliot Cadeau (@ElliotCadeau) October 29, 2022

Cadeau’s full offer sheet, besides Syracuse basketball, includes North Carolina, Texas, Baylor, Louisville, Georgetown, Norfolk State, Kansas, Maryland, Seton Hall, Providence, St. John’s, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, TCU, UMass, Howard and Siena.

As a junior, Cadeau is suiting up for the Link Academy in Branson, Mo., which is a Powerhouse prep-school squad. He runs on the AAU circuit with the New York City-based New Heights Lightning in Nike’s EYBL league.

Dating back to late September, Cadeau has taken official visits to Louisville, North Carolina and Texas Tech. We’ll certainly keep a close eye out as to whether he is going to travel to the Hill for an official visit.

I’m super stoked about Syracuse basketball making the top six for Elliot Cadeau, who is ranked in the top 10 nationally by multiple recruiting services. This gives the ‘Cuse a boost of nice recruiting momentum in the 2024 cycle.