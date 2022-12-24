5-star PG eyes possible visit; up for top player award

Elliot Cadeau is discussing a potential visit to Syracuse basketball, which if it happened would prove really huge for the Orange’s chances in the five-star point guard’s recruitment.

The 6-foot-1 Cadeau put the ‘Cuse in his top six at the end of October, along with North Carolina, Louisville, Texas Tech, Texas and 2022 national champion Kansas.

Cadeau, who is rated the No. 1 point guard and a top-10 national prospect in the 2024 class per multiple recruiting services, has already taken official visits to UNC, Texas Tech and Louisville.

A couple of predictions in his recruitment have been logged in the direction of Texas Tech on Rivals.com, by the way.

Syracuse basketball is in the mix for five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau.

In a recent interview with On3 national Analyst Joe Tipton, Cadeau noted that an official visit to the Hill is a possibility, although nothing has been finalized.

“We’re in talks of trying to get out there,” he said regarding Syracuse basketball to Tipton.

I’ve said this many times over. The ‘Cuse has to get Cadeau on campus for a visit if the Orange expects to have a realistic shot at winning out in his recruiting process.

Cadeau is off to a great start to his junior season at the Powerhouse Link Academy in Branson, Mo. So far in the 2022-23 campaign, the Link Academy is ranked No. 1 across the country by several media outlets, and the Lions are a significant contender to earn an invite to the 2023 GEICO Nationals, experts say.

Cadeau is a core piece of the Link Academy’s 2022-23 roster. He has shown an ability to score in droves during some games, while in others, he is more of a facilitator and dishes out a high number of assists.

At the recently held City of Palms Classic tournament in Fort Myers, Fla., Cadeau tallied 12 points, nine assists and just one turnover in a win for the Link Academy, earning him high praise from numerous national recruiting analysts and scouts.

As far as making his commitment decision, Cadeau says he would like to do so before the next AAU season begins in April of 2023.

We’ve discussed that he has the option to reclassify to the 2023 cycle. Cadeau told Tipton that for the time being, he’s likely to stay in the 2024 class, adding on this topic, “I think it will be a last-minute decision.”

Not too long ago, Cadeau was one of several Juniors to receive inclusion on the watch list for the 2023 Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year award.

According to a press release, the five Finalists for this Honor will be Revealed next February, with the Winner disclosed in March of 2023.