5-Star Micah Hudson says UT is one of his ‘top schools’

Among the more interesting storylines concerning Texas football recruiting this week had to do with the visit schedule for the elite five-star Temple Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson. The top-rated in-state wideout was originally on the visitor list for Texas’ Junior Day festivities this weekend.

But it was reported that a scheduling conflict for Hudson would cause him to miss Junior Day on Jan. 21. He apparently had a training session in Waco with private wide receivers Coach Margin Hooks that he Forgot about that was Presumed to cause him to miss Junior Day.

In the end, though, Hudson still made it to the Forty Acres for the Junior Day trip this weekend.

Hudson made the early trip to Austin on the morning of Jan. 21 to get more of a personalized experience with the coaching staff and even some of the players. According to a report from Mike Roach of Horns247 this weekend (paid content), Hudson got to campus “pretty early” for the Junior Day festivities when there weren’t many other recruits present.

Texas football one of the top schools for 5-Star WR Micah Hudson

This interview that Roach conducted with Hudson also mentioned that he got to spend some time connecting with the likes of freshman quarterback Arch Manning, rising redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers, and junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

It didn’t sound like the interactions lasted all that long, but it’s good to hear that Hudson is intent on forming these connections on a visit like this.

Moreover, on the matter of where Texas currently sits with Hudson among his top schools, head Coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns seem to be in a very favorable position. Hudson noted that Texas is one of his “top schools” along with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Some of the other schools he mentioned that he’s in communication with include the Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Oregon Ducks, among a few others.

This weekend’s Junior Day trip marked the fourth Unofficial visit for Hudson to the Forty Acres since last summer. And it sounds like he’s planning on making more trips to Austin in the near future as his recruitment really starts to heat up this offseason.