5-star Jadon Perlotte set to announce commitment

Georgia got its first commitment for the 2025 cycle back in July when the Philadelphia Imhotep Institute ran back Jabree Wallace-Coleman announced his early pledge to the Dawgs. A second commitment for the class could be added soon as Buford (Ga.) five-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte is set to announce his decision on Thursday at Noon ET. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore has picked up 27 offers to date and will choose between Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oregon.

“Georgia is legendary,” Perlotte told Dawgs247 on Monday. “They win, that’s what it’s all about. The culture is very important in Georgia. It is different than any other school I have been to. They have told me I would be everywhere on the field and would lead their defense.”

Perlotte is considered the nation’s No. 32 overall prospect, No. 4 linebacker, and No. 5 overall Recruit in the state of Georgia by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. He visited Georgia on March 19 and earned an offer on May 6. He was back in Athens for the win over Georgia Tech as well as the win over then-No. 1 ranked Tennessee.

“It was the best atmosphere I’ve ever been in!” Perlotte told 247Sports National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong of his Athens experience after seeing Georgia take down the Volunteers. “Everything I could as for! Treat me just like one of their own! Their defense is elite and they are being coached by the best coaches.“

