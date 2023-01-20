5-star cornerback Cormani McClain commits to CU Buffs – The Denver Post

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes made another big splash on Thursday night.

For the second year in a row, the top-rated cornerback recruit in the country has decided to play for Sanders, as five-star Cormani McClain announced his verbal commitment to the Buffaloes.

McClain, listed at 6-foot-2, 165 pounds, starred at Lakeland (Fla.) High School as a senior. He had been expected to sign a national letter of intent with the Miami Hurricanes when the early signing period began on Dec. 21, but he delayed his decision.

