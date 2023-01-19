5-star college football transfer Arik Gilbert visits Nebraska: report

A former five-star recruit and current college football transfer appears to be considering Nebraska as tight end Arik Gilbert visited the school recently, according to On3 Sports.

Who is Arik Gilbert? The native of Georgia was a Consensus 5-star Recruit coming out of Marietta, ranked as the No. 5 overall player nationally and the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2020 football recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button