5-star class of 2024 IU basketball recruiting target Asa Newell has official visit scheduled – The Daily Hoosier

Indiana will have class of 2024 5-star forward Asa Newell on campus for an official visit this fall.

Jacob Rudner of 247Sports was the first to report the news, and multiple reports followed.

This will be Newell’s second trip to the IU campus. He was in Indiana for a summer event and stopped by Bloomington for an Unofficial in June. Indiana offered Newell a Scholarship during that visit.

His return official visit will be in October according to the reports.

The 6-foot-9 forward attended Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee as a sophomore, but he has transferred to national prep powerhouse Montverde Academy. Newell averaged 14 points and 8.7 rebounds as a sophomore.

Newell is the third Montverde product to set up an official visit. Fellow top-25 class of 2024 prospects Derik Queen and Liam McNeeley are visiting in late September. Indiana Landed two players from Montverde in its 2022 class — point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, and power forward Malik Reneau.

Newell was one of the top-risers in the latest 247Sports rankings update for the class of 2024. He jumped 35 spots in the Wednesday update to No. 6 in the nation.

According to Rudner’s report, Newell also has an official visit set up at Georgia. His brother is a walk-on there and the Newell family is originally from the Athens, Ga. surly. Arkansas, Missouri, Florida and Florida State are some of the main schools competing the hardest for Newell’s remaining junior year official visits.

Below are photos from Newell’s first Indiana visit, and highlights from his spring and summer running with 1 Family, an independent AAU program.

