5-Star C target Yves Missi sets January commitment

It looks like one of the top five-star targets in the 2024 Texas basketball recruiting class has arrived at a decision. A report from Joe Tipton of On3 on Dec. 28 gives the three finalist schools and the decision date for the commitment of the elite five-star Napa Prolific Prep (CA) center Yves Missi.

Missi is reportedly scheduled to announce his commitment on Jan. 4 He will decide between the Baylor Bears, Stanford Cardinal, and Texas as his three finalist schools.

This news comes just a few weeks after we started getting word that Missi was planning on a decision in December or January. And that has now come to fruition with one of the more highly-anticipated decisions early in this recruiting cycle set to take place next week.

Among the three finalist schools, the most recent visit he took was to see Texas during his official trip on Dec. 9. He also made an official visit to Waco to see Baylor back in early October. Last but not least, he took an Unofficial visit in late October to see Stanford.

At first glance, you would think that Texas getting the final in-person visit would give them the leg up in the race to land a commitment from Missi. And that probably was the case prior to the legal situation facing head Coach Chris Beard.

Texas had a lot of momentum in this recruitment following a successful OV for Missi to the Forty Acres in early December.

But it now looks as if Baylor could be holding the momentum as Missi is a little less than one week out from his decision date.

Missi had a lot of good things to say about Baylor following his official visit to Waco a couple of months ago.

“Baylor is really like a family. I spent two days there and I actually felt like it was home. I love the city and also Coach (Scott) Drew. Also, I have a good relationship with them too.”

And while Texas certainly looks to have fallen behind in the race to land a commitment from Missi in the last couple of weeks, he still had some good things to say about his time on campus and his relationships with the coaching staff.

“I’m looking forward to building a better relationship with Coach (Chris) Beard and also Coach (Brandon) Chappell. Also, I’m excited to see the style of play of Texas.”

If Texas can hold on to win this recruitment when it comes to the announcement day for Missi next week, that would clearly be a great way to get the 2024 recruiting class going. It would also be a massive win on the recruiting trail over a prominent Big 12 foe in Baylor.

Texas currently does not have any commitments to the 2024 class ahead of the turn of the calendar year. Missi was one of the top names on the big board for the Longhorns 2024 class this fall.