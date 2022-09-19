5-star basketball prospect says official visit to Auburn was ‘great’

AUBURN, Alabama–One of the top basketball prospects in the 2024 class spent the weekend on the Auburn campus and gave the trip high marks in multiple areas. Airious Baileya five-star small forward, is a prospect who has a variety of college offers.

“The visit was great,” Bailey said of his time checking out Coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers. “The fans showed love, the coaches showed love, the basketball team showed love.

“I went to see the dorms, I went to the football game and got to hang out with some players,” he said. “I?had nice, good eats.”

Bailey, who just turned 16 years old in August, said he is continuing to get taller. “I am six-foot-ten,” he pointed out, saying his doctor told him to expect the prospect to grow to seven feet or seven-foot-one.

He is rated as the number eight overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Georgia and the no. 4 small forwards in the nation.

Asked if his additional height means that he will change positions to a big forward or the center spot, Bailey said, “I am staying a small forward and big guard.”

Bailey, who is from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, noted that he is keeping an open mind on his college choice. “It depends on family trips,” they pointed out. “I am a big family guy so I am big on having my family come to watch me play. I am big on how I would fit in on the team. Will I like the atmosphere and how they treat me?”

The prospect said there is no doubt he likes the Tigers. “Auburn is a program I am looking at. It is a big choice of mine. Me and my family are still open on colleges. We are still making our choices.”

Bailey said he has a “tight” relationship with Auburn head Coach Bruce Pearl and noted that Assistant Coach Ira Bowman is heavily involved in the recruitment. “Coach Bowman is great,” Bailey said. “He is a great dude, a great family guy, a great coach.”

Ace Bailey is attracting plenty of attention from college coaches.

Commenting on his weekend on the Plains, he said, “I like everything about Auburn, especially the fans. They were screaming my name, showing me love, taking pictures of me and everything.”

As he heads into his junior season of high school competition, what is Bailey focused on skills-wise? “I am working on tightening up everything–coming off the screens and shooting the ball deeper, and little stuff,” he said. Asked what he is good at on a basketball court, the five-star recruit said, “Everything.”

Class of 2024 Point Guard Visits Auburn

4-Star Big Man Enthusiastic About Official Visit to Check Out Tigers