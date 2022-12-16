5-Star Anthony Hill Commits To Texas Longhorns

Despite multiple commitments in the position group, the Texas Longhorns desperately needed an injection of linebacker talent in the 2023 class, and Ryan (Denton, TX) star Anthony Hill might be the best in the country.

And luckily for the Horns, he is now on his way to the 40 Acres, committing to the Texas Longhorns on Thursday night.

