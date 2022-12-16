5-Star Anthony Hill Commits To Texas Longhorns

Despite multiple commitments in the position group, the Texas Longhorns desperately needed an injection of linebacker talent in the 2023 class, and Ryan (Denton, TX) star Anthony Hill might be the best in the country.

And luckily for the Horns, he is now on his way to the 40 Acres, committing to the Texas Longhorns on Thursday night.

With Hill now on board, Texas has tied Alabama for the most SI99 members currently committed in the 2023 class with nine.

The 6’2, 220-pound North Texas native was originally committed to Texas A&M, but de-committed earlier this fall, in the midst of a rough season in Aggie Land.

Hill is the latest elite recruit to pledge to the program in the 2023 class, after the commitments of Arch Manning, Johntay Cook, Derek Williams, Payton Kirkland, Cedric Baxter, and many more.

Hill exploded onto the scene with the Denton Ryan in 2020 as a sophomore, being named a first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American and the District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, all while helping his team (alongside current Longhorn J ‘Tavion Sanders) to an undefeated season a state championship.

That season, Hill amassed 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

In his junior season in 2021, Hill was even more impressive finishing with 131 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

As a result of that impressive year, Hill was named the Texas District 5-5A-I Co-MVP, a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American, and a Class 5A first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association.

Hill is the top linebacker prospect in the state of Texas and quite possibly in the entire country.

Alongside Hill, the Longhorns currently have three other linebacker commits in the 2023 class, in S’Maje Burrell, Liona Lefau, and fellow SI99 member, Derion Guellete.

