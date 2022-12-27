5-Star 2024 SF Jalen Shelley looking to set OV to Austin

While some of the recent events surrounding the Texas basketball coaching staff have seemingly slowed down what is happening for the program on the recruiting trail in the 2024 class, there is still a notable wing prospect that is trying to visit Austin in the near future.

The elite 2024 Frisco Prestonwood Christian small forward Jalen Shelley has made it known in the last few weeks that he would like to see Texas for an official visit in the near future.

On3 reported on Dec. 26 (paid content) that Shelley said “I’m trying to plan a visit to Texas now” as he starts to start making his official visits. Shelley has already taken unofficial visits to see the Houston Cougars (Aug. 21) and Arkansas Razorbacks (Sep. 17).

But it sounds like he wants to get an official visit on the books to see Austin. He’s also interested in the LSU Tigers and would like to see Baton Rouge when he starts making more trips again soon too.

Texas originally offered Shelley back in April 2022. And it sounds like there was pretty constant contact with the talented small forward in the eight months since he received the Texas offer.

Assistant Coach Jerrance Howard is spearheading this recruitment for the Longhorns. And he’s built a solid relationship with Shelley going back to the spring.

5-Star 2024 SF Jalen Shelley seeking an OV with Texas basketball

Here is more on what Shelley had to say about his thoughts on the Longhorns this month.

“Even with what is going on, they get guys to the next level. It’s a big program, and they have a good history, and it’s close to home. I want to get over there and see it.”

Top-50 2024 prospect Jalen Shelley had a big-time performance last night in a comeback win. He had 34 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists. Holds offers from Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Houston, Tennessee, Kansas State, LSU, and more. pic.twitter.com/sqJwuhQvKQ — Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) December 4, 2022

At the moment, it looks like some of the top schools for Shelley heading into 2023 are Houston, Texas, LSU, and Arkansas. It also sounds like the Michigan State Spartans and Auburn Tigers have piqued Shelley’s interest. Neither Michigan State nor Auburn has officially offered him yet, though.

Texas has yet to land a single commitment in its 2024 recruiting class. The state of recruiting for the Longhorns is in flux at the moment as head coach Chris Beard is currently on unpaid leave.