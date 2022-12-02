5 Specific Areas Markelle Fultz Will Help the Magic

Markelle Fultz is one of the better game managers in the league. In his NBA career thus far, he’s averaging only 1.9 turnovers per contest. He’s one of very few active point guards with at least 80 starts averaging fewer than two turnovers. In the 18 games he appeared in last season, Fultz averaged 2.2 turnovers.

After Fultz returned to the lineup on Feb. 28 last season, the Magic played at the league’s ninth fastest pace. The number of possessions the Magic averaged per 48 minutes with him on the floor was 103.01, which was the highest on the team during that span. Orlando is currently 23rd in pace and Ranks 24th in transition points.

Often playing this season without a true point guard, the Magic have struggled generating assists. In fact, they rank last in the league in that category with just 21.2 dimes per contest and second to last in potential assists with 40.6 of them. After Fultz came back last season, Orlando averaged 25.4 assists, tied for 15thth in the league. Before that, they averaged 23.2 assists, which ranked 23rd during that time.

While the Magic have shot a high percentage near the basket, that hasn’t been the case from the mid-range. From five to nine feet out, they are shooting just 38.6 percent and from 15 to 19 feet away, they are shooting 36.8 percent. Both those percentages rank in the bottom 10. In the 2019-20 season – the year Fultz played in 72 games – he shot 48.9 percent from 15 to 19 feet out, which was one of the best marks that season by a starting point guard.