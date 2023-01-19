5 score in double figures for Oregon men’s basketball, Ducks coast past Cal

Oregon stuck to its formula for success, kept its foot on the gas and cruised past a bad Cal team.

Rivaldo Soares scored 13 points and Will Richardson had 11 points and 10 assists to lead five players in double figures for Oregon in an 87-58 win over Cal on Wednesday night at Haas Pavilion.

It was the second time this season five players scored 10 or more points for Oregon (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12), which shot a season-high 59.6% from the field, its best in conference play since March 3, 2021, against UCLA (60.8%). The Ducks had 19 assists on 31 field goals with just five turnovers.

“I thought the guys played really hard,” Oregon Coach Dana Altman said on postgame radio. “Will with 10 assists, they led us in deflections. We had almost 40 deflections, our goal. I thought the guys really took the wind out of their sails just not giving up easy baskets; 21 points at half, I love that. I thought defensively we had a lot better energy and a lot better movement than what we’ve had.”

N’Faly Dante had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and seven rebounds and Nate Bittle had 10 points and six rebounds to lead the Ducks to a 40-26 edge in the paint and a 32-23 advantage on the boards , including a 26-12 finish. Keeshawn Barthelemy added 10 points for UO, which won its fifth consecutive trip to Berkeley.

“Since my foot injury, this is probably the best I felt getting up and down and getting downhill,” Barthelemy said on postgame radio. “I got to get that back, so I’m not really shooting the three ball really well. I got to find other ways to impact the game and I can get to the rim.”

ND Okafor had 10 points as the only player in double figures for Cal (3-16, 2-6), which led 10-5 after 5:30. Oregon responded with a 10-0 run and took a 34-21 lead into the break.

The Golden Bears shot 50% from the floor in the second half to pull their overall shooting percentage up to 40% on the night.

The win will do little to improve Oregon’s resume because Cal’s NET (248) is one of the lowest among major conference teams, but UO successfully avoided what would have been a poison pill to its slim remaining chances of attaining an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Ducks will look to do it again Saturday night (8 pm, FS1) against last-place Stanford (5-12, 0-7) at Maples Pavilion.

“We’ve used up all our duds,” Altman said. “We’ve got to bring it 12 (more) times. That’s what I was emphasizing to the team. We can’t be patting ourselves on the back. We’ve got to get that game on Saturday (at Stanford) and we’ve got to bring a lot more energy. Stanford’s always been tough on us, so we’re going to have to be really ready to go.”