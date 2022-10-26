5 running backs the Eagles could target

Are the 49ers a Super Bowl contender with CMC? Do the Bills need OBJ? Are the Vikings contenders or pretenders?@JayGlazer answers your NFL Week 7 questions in this #AskGlazer pic.twitter.com/wCILJBFpcX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 25, 2022

The Eagles are undefeated and one of the most talented teams in the NFL, but you can never have enough quality depth. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, Jay Glazer says the Birds could look to add a running back if the team does make a move.

Miles Sanders is having a Pro Bowl season, but injuries happen, and depth is a privilege in a league with so much parity.

Even with Trey Sermon on the roster, Philadelphia could look to add even more Talent and we’ve provided five potential targets.