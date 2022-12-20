5 players with the most goal contributions in FIFA World Cup history
Scoring a clutch goal in a tense FIFA World Cup fixture is on every forward’s bucket list. The most-celebrated tournament in the world has the power to turn men into legends, and scoring a crucial goal is the quickest way to announce oneself to the world.
Finding the back of the net at the FIFA World Cup is far from straightforward, however, as world-class defenders do everything in their power to spoil the party. Only a handful manage to break the shackles and wheel away in celebration; even fewer manage to do it consistently.
Today, we will take a look at a few gifted goalscorers and creators who have popped up with regular goals and assists at the FIFA World Cup. Here are the top five players with the highest number of goal involvements (goals + assists) in FIFA World Cup history:
Stats taken from: Transfermarkt
#5 Pele (Brazil) — 20 goal contributions
Four years later, Ronaldo returned with a vengeance, scoring a staggering eight goals in seven matches to take Canarinho to World Cup glory. Ronaldo stunningly scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Germany in the final.
#3 Miroslav Klose (Germany) — 20 goal contributions
In 2006, Germany finished third behind Italy and France. Klose netted five goals and claimed two assists in four matches. Klose added four more goals in five goals at the 2010 World Cup. Germany once again finished third (behind Spain and the Netherlands) but Klose was absent from the third-place fixture.
Klose surpassed Ronaldo’s goal tally (15) to become the tournament’s all-time top scorer in 2014. He scored twice and claimed an assist as Germany bagged their fourth World Cup at Argentina’s expense in the final.