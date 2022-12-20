5 players with the most goal contributions in FIFA World Cup history

Scoring a clutch goal in a tense FIFA World Cup fixture is on every forward’s bucket list. The most-celebrated tournament in the world has the power to turn men into legends, and scoring a crucial goal is the quickest way to announce oneself to the world.

Finding the back of the net at the FIFA World Cup is far from straightforward, however, as world-class defenders do everything in their power to spoil the party. Only a handful manage to break the shackles and wheel away in celebration; even fewer manage to do it consistently.

Today, we will take a look at a few gifted goalscorers and creators who have popped up with regular goals and assists at the FIFA World Cup. Here are the top five players with the highest number of goal involvements (goals + assists) in FIFA World Cup history:

Stats taken from: Transfermarkt

#5 Pele (Brazil) — 20 goal contributions