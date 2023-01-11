5 players with the best minutes-per-goal-involvements ratio in La Liga since last season
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the two greatest attackers La Liga has ever seen, but that does not mean it has ceased to be entertaining following their departure. There are still plenty of players who keep fans on the edge of their seats, pop up with mesmerizing goals and jaw-dropping assists.
Below, we will take a look at five players who have kept the charm alive in the Spanish top flight over the last couple of seasons; kept racking up goals and assists for fun.
Now, without further ado, let’s check out the top five players with the best goal-involvement average in La Liga since 2021-22:
Data via: Opta (minimum 30 appearances)
#5 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) — 114 minutes
In the 2021-22 season, Vinicius Junior scored a staggering 17 goals and claimed 10 assists in 35 league appearances. His goals helped Los Blancos emerge on top of La Liga, clinching their 35th title. This season, too, Vinicius Junior has popped up with important goals in the Spanish top flight, scoring six times and providing three assists in 16 appearances.