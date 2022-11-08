5 players Nathan Jones could bring to Southampton, ft 17-goal striker

Southampton dominated 56 percent off the possession against Premier League rivals Newcastle United this weekend. They mustered 16 shots to the visitors’ seven and five attempts on target compared to the Magpies’ four. That they found themselves on the wrong end of a 4-1 home defeat then – a result that spelled the end for Ralph Hasenhuttl – Highlights the size of the task facing Nathan Jones at St Mary’s with major problems at both ends of the pitch.

49-year-old Jones has been given permission to speak to the Saints, Luton Town say via their official website. And, with the January transfer window looming, the former Brighton Assistant will be given the chance to put an immediate stamp on his new team, should he put pen to paper with a Southampton side now stuck in the relegation zone.

But will Jones bring any of his Luton lieutenants with him to the South Coast? Will he hark back to his time at Stoke City in pursuit of some fresh blood?

5 players Nathan Jones could bring to Southampton

Elijah Adebayo

Just over a year ago, Adebayo was plying his trade in the fourth tier with Walsall. He, like so many members of this Luton squad, has ascended to previously unimaginable heights under Jones, scoring 17 times as the Hatters reached the Championship play-offs last term.

A 6ft 4ins centre-forward once linked with Newcastle United, Adebayo would give a Southampton side averaging fewer than a goal-a-game a much-needed presence through the middle, while freeing up the technically-gifted but profligate Che Adams to revert to the roving role he thrived in alongside Danny Ings.

Josh Tymon

Injuries on both flanks have left Southampton short of options in wide areas, with Romain Perraud currently the club’s only fit left-back after Juan Larios joined the versatile Kyle Walker-Peters on the treatment table.

So Tymon is one name Jones may consider if the former Stoke City boss looks to bring in some cover during the January transfer window. The Hull City academy Graduate worked with Jones during their time together in the Potteries. And, while first-team opportunities were hard to come by, Tymon has since developed into one of the more effective left-sided full-backs outside of the top-flight.

He already has one goal and two assists from just six games this term.

Tyrese Campbell

The son of former Everton and Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell marked his Stoke debut with a brace under Jones back in 2019. Injuries have limited the 22-year-old’s progress since then but, when fully fit and firing, Campbell Jr remains one of the most exciting, technically-gifted forwards in the whole of the Championship.

Per Potters boss Alex Neil, the one-time Rangers target is ‘rapid, strong, powerful’ and boasts ‘Premier League-level’ finishing skills. Campbell is the sort of signing Southampton have made their trademark over the years too; young, hungry and brimming with re-sale potential..

Allan Campbell

Southampton’s midfield has looked a little one-paced on occasions, with Stuart Armstrong and Joe Aribo perhaps the only few players in this Saints Squad capable of driving the team up the pitch with their ball-carrying ability.

Campbell, however, would give Southampton a different sort of threat in a deeper role; particularly when given the freedom to push on by the presence of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse alongside him.

“He’s been absolutely magnificent,” Luto’s team-mate Cameron Jerome said of Campbell last season; the former Motherwell youngster also proving himself to be a decent source of goals with his fierce long-range shooting.

“His runs, driving forward, he seems to be growing in confidence. He’s a really good player. The manager (Jones) has been really patient with him and given him that license to say; ‘don’t just play safe and take the safe option, show your quality and express yourself.’

“He’s popped up with three or four goals over the last six, seven weeks. So it’s been brilliant for him to add that extra dimension to his game as well.”

Tom Lockyer

Wales international Lockyer is not the most stylish of central defenders, but he does the simple things better than most.

“I thought he was absolutely outstanding,” Jones said after Lockyer marshalled Teemu Pukki brilliantly during a recent Clash with Norwich City.

“To keep Teemu Pukki as quiet as he did shows that he’s had a wonderful game. He’s in a good place and he’s aggressive, he knows what he has to do. I’m really, really pleased with him. I really am.”

Only Preston’s Liam Lindsay averages more clearances per game (5.7) than Lockyer in the Championship (WhoScored). He might lack the technical ability of a Mohammed Salisu or an Armel Bella-Kotchap but what he does bring to the party is the ability to clear crosses, throw himself in the way of shots and fight tooth and nail for clean sheets.

A Saints side who have haemorrhaged goals at an alarming rate over the last two years would certainly benefit from a player with that kind of mentality.

